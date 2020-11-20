Buckle Up — Every Trip. Every Time. This Thanksgiving, and Every Day
Kansas City, MO - This Thanksgiving holiday, the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is joining the State Highway Safety Offices in Iowa, Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, and Nebraska to share an important lifesaving reminder: Buckle Up — Every Trip. Every Time.
Because the Thanksgiving holiday is one of the busiest seasons for America’s roads, more drivers will be on the roads than usual, increasing the likelihood of a motor vehicle crash. During this kickoff to the holiday season, it’s more important than ever to stress the importance of seat belt safety.
During the 2018 Thanksgiving weekend (6 p.m. Wednesday, November 21, to 5:59 a.m. Monday, November 26), 291 people were killed in motor vehicle crashes nationwide. Nighttime proved even more deadly, with 54% of Thanksgiving weekend crashes occurring at night. These deaths represent needless tragedies for families across America and may have been prevented with the simple click of a seat belt.
“Thanksgiving is a time for celebrating gratitude with loved ones, and we want to make sure our community members arrive at their Thanksgiving destinations as safely as possible,” Regional Administrator Susan DeCourcy. “Whether you’re driving 10 minutes to visit family or friends to enjoy a meal together or 10 hours, it’s critical that drivers and passengers Buckle Up — Every Trip. Every Time. We want everyone to have a safe and happy Thanksgiving, so please, make sure everyone in your vehicle is buckled before you ever turn on the car — and that includes children being in the correct car seats, too,” she said.
The facts don't lie: When you buckle up as an occupant in the front seat of a passenger vehicle, your risk of fatal injury decreases by 45%. For light truck occupants, that risk is reduced by 60%. Surviving your Thanksgiving trip this year - and making it to the next Thanksgiving - can be as simple as buckling up.
NHTSA’s research also reveals that males are more likely to be unbuckled than females in a fatal crash and that younger drivers are also at greater risk of being unbuckled. In fact, in 2018, 52% of the males killed in crashes were not buckled up at the time of the crash, compared to 39% of females. The 21 to 24 and 25 to 34-year-old age groups had the highest percentages of occupants killed who were not wearing their seat belts at the time of the fatal crash.
In the past decade, seat belts saved the lives of more than 100,000 people in the United States. In 2017 alone, an additional 2,549 lives could have been saved if everyone was buckled up. These people are thankful that they used their seat belts. Why aren't you wearing yours? Buckle Up - Every Trip. All the time.
For more information about traveling safely this Thanksgiving, please visit www.trafficsafetymarketing.gov/get-materials/seat-belts/buckle/thanksgiving-weekend.
