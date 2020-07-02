# 1 – I started working in the County Clerk’s office in 2011. The following year, our current County Clerk appointed me to Deputy County Clerk and has taught me the many details and duties of the Clerk’s office. Now that she has decided to leave the office, I feel it is my duty to serve Pottawatomie County as County Clerk with the knowledge and expertise I have gained.
#2 – These past nine years have given me the experience and understanding to continue running our office in a professional and friendly manner. My years of service in the Clerk’s office, many classes, training meetings, and the great network both in our office building and with other Clerk’s around the state have prepared me to perform the duties of this office. I have attended a three-year Sanborn Institute which allowed me to be a Certified County Clerk. Now I am one year away from receiving a Master County Clerk Certification, which takes four years.
#3 – I feel it is really hard to nail down the most important duty of the County Clerk; everything the office does is important. The Clerk is in charge of elections for the county, setting levies, receiving and submitting budgets, secretary to the commissioners and also needs to be available to the public for any and all concerns they may have. There is so much more that is done in the office to list. We have a great team in our office, and I hope that I can continue to serve Pottawatomie County as County Clerk. I would be honored to have your support.
