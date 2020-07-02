#1 – I decided to run because I believe that now more than ever, Pottawatomie county needs elected officials with proven leadership skills, a high level of integrity and common sense. We need leaders that are truly invested in our fast-growing community. My home, my family and friends are in this community and I am dedicated to serving them in a professional and ethical manner.
#2 – I have been in public service most of my career. I was an educator for several years and a personal and commercial lines insurance agent. Currently, I am the director of a dementia unit. I manage 15+ employees and oversee the care of 20+ residents. I communicate daily with families, physicians, therapists, staff as well as other departments within the community, to ensure the residents needs are met and adjust care plans accordingly. I order and maintain a substantial amount of inventory following budget guidelines, and code according to department. I supervise and schedule staff and have an “open door policy” that encourages staff to communicate with me and their peers while maintaining a professional, inviting atmosphere. I was the Chairman of the City of Westmoreland Planning and Zoning Committee and a member of the Steering Committee for the Westmoreland Future Comprehensive Plan. I will bring a fresh set of eyes and make decisions based on my wide range of personal and professional experiences.
#3 -- The County Clerk’s Office provides a wide range of services to the county and its citizens. There are many duties that Kansas State Statutes mandate they do such as duties that pertain to elections and taxes, however all aspects of the job are important. Ultimately, the clerk needs to be able to work efficiently and effectively to determine priorities and complete the tasks at hand.
#4 – I believe I am the best candidate for the job because of my strong work ethic, desire for continuous learning and belief that you should treat others as you wish to be treated. I am passionate about working with the public and dedicated to meeting their needs. I am a fair and honest manager with the ability to effectively communicate job expectations, and through experience have learned how to build a strong, dependable team. I believe we all appreciate being treated with respect and having confidence that our business is handled in a timely and professional manner, and would strive to ensure that anyone doing business with the clerk’s office, whether in person or over the phone feel that way when finished. I respectfully ask for your vote.
