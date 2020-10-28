I'm running because I sincerely care about Wamego and all of its citizens. This is not a trite politician's answer: I'm not a politician, just a long-term resident of Wamego raising a family together with my wife of twenty one years and two daughters who cares about the future of our city, and making it and our government accessible to everyone. We must have a city commission that not only works together, but also works with engaged citizens to try to do what is best for everyoneI have served for nearly five years as a member of the Recreation Advisory Board. My children were participating in rec sports and the City was looking for new members for their board. I felt the need to step up and do my part as a parent and citizen. I'll be honest, the first few meetings were difficult. For example, we were tasked with deciding whether or not to support a raise in participation fees to pay for much needed improvements. Getting the information I needed, such as revenues and expenditures for our recreation program, became quite problematic. I wanted this information to have a full understanding as to what these participation fees were being used for if they weren’t being used for the recreation program. I was told repeatedly by the then city manager that I or the board would have to file a Freedom of Information Act request. This is not the way any city government should work. We were tasked with making budgetary recommendations, yet were not allowed to see the budget. Secrecy in our local government must end. As a City Commissioner I will do everything possible to bring full transparency to our governance.
COVID-19 must be stopped. To help do that, we must slow the spread of the virus as we await a viable vaccine. Asking citizens to wear a mask in public places is not an infringement on personal rights as some have claimed. Other basic hygienic practices are already required, such as wearing shoes in restaurants, to prevent the spread of other diseases. Keeping each other in Wamego safe from this virus is extremely important, especially for our friends and neighbors who are most vulnerable. I'm speaking specifically about our elderly citizens and other high-risk individuals. For my family, we wear masks in public. That does not prevent us from enjoying our dinners out or participating in public events: it protects the people around us. With that being said, I also believe that you are the best person to make those critical decisions for your family.
I promise to work diligently and focus on our crumbling infrastructure. Consider the taste of our water. Consider the fact that our wastewater facility management has been rife with scandal. The City cannot continue to ignore this incredibly important part of daily life in Wamego. I’ve read the commission meeting minutes and nowhere do they mention any oversight or status reports from our utilities director. We also have miles of inadequate sidewalks. Neither our disabled, elderly citizens, nor anyone else should be at risk of falling and being injured due to poorly maintained sidewalks. We can utilize Community Development Block Grants that would provide funding for many of these improvements which would not impact the mill levy nor raise the sales tax. We just need to put in the work to get it done and I'm willing to put in as much time as is needed to improve the quality of life for all of our residents. Thank you for this opportunity.
