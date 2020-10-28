I want to continue to serve the people of Wamego. I have had the privilege of serving on the Wamego City Commission for four years. I want to continue to give back to God and the community what they have given to me. Wamego, my hometown since birth, is a fabulous community and I would like to continue to be a part of it’s success. I would appreciate your vote for re-election on Nov. 3.
I’ve served on several local boards in my lifetime and have learned to be a good listener. I am open to visiting with anyone on any subject. I’ve successfully conducted various meetings as chairperson on the many committees on which I have served.
The issue I hear the most about from Wamego citizens is the condition of our streets. With the expense incurred for the widening of 4th street, other street repairs have been put on delay.
I do not support a mask mandate. However, I do encourage citizens to wear a mask as a protection for themselves and others. I encourage local businesses and organizations to encourage use of masks in their facilities and gatherings.
I don’t really have a soapbox to stand on. I like to take each situation as it comes and to support what is good for the citizens of Wamego as a whole. I am open to differing opinions.
