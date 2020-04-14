Cases in Pottawatomie County: Five (5), all recovering
If you have health questions related to COVID, please e-mail them to COVID@pottcounty.org. If you have specific questions related to Pottawatomie County’s response to COVID, please e-mail them to PIO@pottcounty.org. We will do the best we can to address your concerns in a timely fashion.
The Emergency Operations Center (EOC) updated the Commission on new information regarding COVID in the County, and current activities by EOC staff.
Health Officer reported:
o Updated on the numbers in the State and in Pottawatomie County: For the County, (5) recovering; (4)
tests are pending results; (88) total tests for the county.
o The CDC had tested different models of masks, and had approved some of those to be used beyond shelf
life. The Health Department has 4,000 expired masks on hand, that model has not been approved by the CDC. However, the County Counselor has reviewed and approved a document stating the County does not assume liability if entities/persons accept the masks knowing the masks expiration dates.
o KDHE’s Dr. Norman reported they (KDHE) have rolled out a new website which is more intuitive and user friendly: www.coronavirus.kdheks.gov . He also reported they would be contacting dental offices to work with them in using their 3D printers to produce testing swabs during this shortage.
The State EOC has started receiving some gloves and face shields from vendors that they vetted. They have requested that we do not request more from them than absolutely needed because the supplies are minimal. They are still working with FEMA to assist through the federal level to obtain supplies.
EMS- M205 transporting unit dedicated for COVID-19 response was decontaminated yesterday with a special chemical like a fog. This will routinely be performed based upon responses for such.
Emergency Management - Reached out last week to all school districts to verify status of meal delivery. A concern was voiced with the Department of Education from another jurisdiction that some had shut down the meal program. Only (3) responded: St Mary’s, Rock Creek, and Olsburg are still serving. Will continue to reach out to the other school districts. We are unaware of any Pottawatomie County schools that have cancelled meal programs.
Law Enforcement -
o Posted on their social media for citizens to reach out if in need of assistance due to the Stay-At-Home order. They received a call from a citizen in need of groceries. They obtained the resident’s payment and purchased and delivered the groceries to the citizen.
o The Sheriff’s Office had previously stopped fingerprinting, however due to many nurses returning to assist in the area, they are allowing those and waiving the $10 fee for them. Currently they are only open to medical professionals for fingerprinting, but will review the situation further as needed. If others absolutely need fingerprints, they can reach out to the Sheriff’s Office, 785-457-3353, and they will try to accommodate.
For general information, contact the KDHE phone bank at 1-866-534-3463 (1-866-KDHEINF) or email COVID-19@ks.gov. You may elect to receive notice of life-safety messages by signing up for the Everbridge NE Kansas Regional Notification System. If you wish to receive these alerts, please visit our website https://www.pottcounty.org/431/Emergency-Alerts and select the “Sign Up” icon. These messages are categorized as Community Information and Public Health alerts. If you have questions or need assistance with signing up, contact Emergency Management at 785-457-3358.
