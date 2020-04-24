Our Resource Bus is still suspended during this time – so we will not be coming to Alma and Wamego this upcoming week – Tuesday, April 28. We are operating the same way we did in March. So, if you have clients needing and who qualify for financial assistance through us – please refer them to the bus hotline (913.433.2039). They will be contacted back and scheduled for a remote case management appointment via phone call.
Even though we will not be coming next week, we have delivered food, diapers, wipes & formula to Community Care Ministries to distribute in Alma and Wamego. So, if you know of individuals needing food assistance please direct them there.
Thank you for your understanding!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.