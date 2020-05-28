Chip and seal project on K-18 in Riley and Wabaunsee counties, June 1
According to the Kansas Department of Transportation, a chip and seal project on K-18, in Riley and Wabaunsee counties, will begin, Monday, June 1, weather permitting. Work will occur from K-99 to K-177 and is expected to be completed by Monday, June 8.
The chip and seal process sprays oil on the road and covers it with rock chips. Work will take place during daylight hours.
Two lane traffic will be reduced to one lane and the lane width, in the work area, will be reduced to 10 to 11 feet. Traffic will be controlled using a pilot car operation, traffic cones and signage. Motorists should expect delays of up to 15 minutes.
Circle C Paving, of Goddard, is the contractor on the $369,000 project.
KDOT urges all motorists to be alert and obey the warning signs when approaching and driving through a highway work zone. To stay aware of all road construction projects across Kansas go to www.kandrive.org or call 5-1-1. Drive safely and always wear your seat belt.
