City’s customer service department closed due to COVID-19
(MANHATTAN, KANSAS – December 21, 2020) The City of Manhattan’s Customer Service Department will remain closed the week of December 21. City Hall will be open Monday through Wednesday, then close for the Christmas holiday on Thursday, December 24 and Friday, December 25.
The closure is due to staffing shortages resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic. Services are still available by phone and online. Utility payments can be made using the drop box in the southeast parking lot at City Hall, or paid by mail or online at cityofmhk.com. To request utility connection or disconnection, please call 785-587-2480.
“We continue to do everything we can to minimize the spread of the disease, protect our employees and customers, and provide services for the community,” said City Manager Ron Fehr.
All employees at the City of Manhattan experiencing any symptoms of COVID-19 are required to stay home until they receive medical guidance/direction and a release to return to work from a medical professional. The Customer Service Department has precautions in place to protect the public and other employees from COVID-19. These precautions include physical barriers, face coverings, and hand hygiene.
The mission of the City of Manhattan is to sustain order and protect public safety, promote public health, preserve the built environment, and enhance economic vitality. The city supports a regional community in which individuals and families develop and thrive. More information about the City of Manhattan is available online at www.cityofmhk.com, on Facebook at /Cityofmanhattan and on Twitter @cityofmhk.
