Commissioner Vicki Schmidt alerts consumers of improper charges for COVID-19 testing
Topeka, Kan. – Kansas Insurance Commissioner Vicki Schmidt, today, is issuing a Consumer Alert regarding billing for COVID-19 testing. The Department’s Consumer Assistance Division, recently became aware of situations where federal law was not being followed related to COVID-19 testing.
“Providers and health insurers have a responsibility to ensure claims are processed correctly,” said Commissioner Vicki Schmidt. “Kansans should pay special attention to any charges related to COVID-19 testing to ensure they are not improper. If you have been tested for COVID-19 and have questions about charges, please contact the Department for assistance.” Federal law requires COVID-19 testing without cost sharing (including deductibles, copayments, and coinsurance) requirements or prior authorization or other medical management requirements, meaning most consumers should not be billed a separate provider or facility fee for receiving a COVID-19 diagnostic test.
Consumers are encouraged to closely review explanation of benefit statements from their insurer to make certain they do not have a cost sharing responsibility for a diagnostic COVID-19 test. The Kansas Insurance Department has a Consumer Assistance Hotline, 785-296-7829 or 800- 432-2484 to assist consumers who believe they were subject to an improper charge.
Consumers can also contact the Department via email at kid.webcomplaints@ks.gov; or through the website at insurance.kansas.gov/complaint.
