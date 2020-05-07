UPDATED May 8, 2020
The Pottawatomie County Sheriff's Office has released the name of the individual who lost his life on Thursday May 7, 2020, in a construction accident on the Rock Creek campus as Matthew Becker, 45, of rural Manhattan, Kansas.
Pottawatomie County, May 7, 2020 – A construction worker has died on the Rock Creek campus, according to Pottawatomie County Sheriff Shane Jager.
Emergency personnel were dispatched to the site, located in the 9300 block of Flush Rd. at 8 a.m., the sheriff said in a press release. They located a construction worker trapped in a hole approximately 12 feet deep. The individual was pronounced dead at the scene and, at this time, the incident remains under investigation, Jager added.
The Pottawatomie County Sheriff's Office, EMS, Fire and the Manhattan Fire Department were all on-scene for the rescue/ recovery efforts.
The name and age of the individual is not being released pending family notification.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.