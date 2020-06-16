Pottawatomie County, Kansas, June 16 – Last week the Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office announced an employee had tested positive for COVID-19. The Sheriff’s Office followed the recommendations of the Pottawatomie County Health Officer as the Health Department conducted contact tracing. Any person identified to be in close contact with the employee has been directed to quarantine at home and monitor for symptoms.
The County Health Officer reached out to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE). After a productive meeting with KDHE, the Pottawatomie County Health Department, continue working closely with KDHE, will begin testing select inmates and Corrections ‘staff tomorrow, Wednesday, June 17, 2020.
This marks the first Pottawatomie County government employee diagnosed with the novel coronavirus. We advise all employees, citizens, and guests to follow KDHE guidelines (http://www.kdheks.gov/coronavirus/COVID-19_Resource_Center.htm for additional recommendations and information. These guidelines are available on our website and Facebook page.
If you are experiencing symptoms such as a fever, cough, difficulty breathing, or any combination of the symptoms listed by KDHE, call your healthcare provider immediately. Do no visit in-person prior to receive confirmation from that healthcare provider. Please adhere to the following recommendations:
• Avoid non-essential trips and stay home to the extent you can;
• Follow all recommendations regarding self-quarantine;
• Avoid large gatherings;
• Maintain six feet distance from other people whenever possible, and wear a mask.
The Pottawatomie County Health Department has worked closely on these decisions with numerous community partners. County residents can stay informed by visiting the County’s website www.pottcounty.org, Facebook Page @PottCountyKS, on Twitter @PTCountyKS, or by visiting www.kdheks.gov/coronavirus or http://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus.
For general information, contact the KDHE phone bank at 1-866-534-3463 (1-866-KDHEINF) or email COVID-19@ks.gov .
