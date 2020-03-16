Pottawatomie County, Kan. (March 16, 2020) — During the ongoing period of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Pottawatomie County recommends conducting county business online, or by mail, phone or dropbox.
Based upon recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the County is implementing community-based interventions such as social distancing to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
County offices in Westmoreland, and the Landfill will remain open to the public for the time being, but this may be re-evaluated if any positive COVID-19 cases are reported in Pottawatomie County.
Nevertheless, the County encourages people to avoid in-person contact if at all possible, in order to comply with health providers’ recommendations for social distancing at this critical stage of outbreak.
The County encourages citizens to use alternative ways to access services:
· Visit www.pottcounty.org to identify other ways to access those services.
· Call County Offices during business hours, 8:00 a.m. 4:30 p.m.
· Mail payments to Pottawatomie County
o visit https://www.pottcounty.org/directory.aspx to identify County departments and contact information.
· Use the Pottawatomie County dropbox located on the north side of the County Office Building at 207 N 1st Street in Westmoreland to drop off payments for utilities, tags, taxes, or other correspondence.
o Utility payments are also accepted through the drive thru at Farmers State Bank in Westmoreland or Manhattan.
For up-to-date information about COVID-19, please visit the CDC website at www.cdc.gov or the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) webpage at www.kdheks.gov/coronavirus.
