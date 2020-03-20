In order to keep the document from becoming unwisely, we will periodically start a fresh list. All previous listings will remain on our website and in our Facebook feed.
Please send all closings, changes and announcements to office@wamegonews.com
Stay safe everyone!
General Area
March 20 – The Pottawatomie Wabaunsee Regional Library is now closed to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in the community. It plans to reopen on Monday, April 6, pending approval by health authorities to do so at that time. See full release at wamegotimes.com
Pottawatomie County
March 20 - Earlier today Riley County announced it had identified its first confirmed COVID-19 case. Pottawatomie County remains without any positive COVID diagnoses. As Riley County and Pottawatomie County share portions of Manhattan and serve many of the same citizens, Pottawatomie County has decided to follow the restrictions issued by Riley County. These restrictions are effective as of 12:01 a.m. Saturday, March 21, 2020. See full release at wamegotimes.com
March 20 – Head Start Centers and Outreach locations in Kansas are closed to the public.
March 20 – Pott Co Extension cancels all in person meetings, public events, and KSRE-sponsored programs scheduled until May 16. See full release at wamegotimes.com
March 20 – Pott. Co. Conservation District canceled the “Farming Sustainability/Marketing/Transitioning” workshop scheduled for April 15. It is expected to be rescheduled.
Riley County
March 20, 2020 – There is now one confirmed case of the Coronavirus commonly known as COVID-19 in Riley County. Per her authority through Kansas State Statute 65-119, the Local Health Officer, Julie Gibbs, issues this order prohibiting all public gatherings of more than 10 people, whether indoors or outdoors, in Riley County effective at 12:01 A.M. on Saturday, March 21, 2020
March 20 – In attempt to limit the exposure and spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19), the Board of County Commissioners, sitting as the Riley County Board of Health closed Riley County Office buildings to public access, effective 5 p.m. on March 18. See full release at wamegotimes.com
March 19 – Manhattan Public Library will be temporarily closed to the public until further notice. There will be no interruptions in access to the Library's wide variety of online resources while closed. Staff will be available to answer questions by email at refstaff@mhklibrary.com.
Wabaunsee County
March 20 – The Volland Store staff is working remotely, postponing and rescheduling events and closing until further notice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.