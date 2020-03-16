The Pottawatomie County Sheriff's Office is implementing protective measures for the protection of the employees and citizens in response to COVID-19. The Sheriff's Office wants to ensure the citizens of Pottawatomie County that their safety and security is our top priority.
Along with the rest of the country, we will be practicing social distancing of a least six feet when possible with limited handshaking. Deputies responding to calls for service will gather information outside of residences when possible.
The following changes have been implemented, and effective immediately, at the Sheriff's Office until further notice:
Fingerprinting services are suspended
Citizen ride-a-longs are suspended
Sheriff's Office Tours are suspended
Vehicle Identification Inspections (VIN) suspended at the Sheriff's Office, but will be available off-site. If you are needing an inspection, please contact our office to make arrangements
Speaking engagements with large groups are suspended
Volunteer services within the jail are suspended
The information that is being provided to the Sheriff's Office is ever changing , we are committed to keeping the citizens informed on how best we can serve and protect the public during this time. We encourage citizens to follow us on Facebook (Pottawatomie Co. Sheriff's Office) to stay informed and visit the Pottawatomie County website at www.pottcounty.org and Kansas Department of Health and Environment at www.kdheks.gov for the latest healthcare information.
