Various area agencies/businesses have made announcements concerning COVID 19 (Coronavirus). Information is obtained from press releases, or social media site announcements. To keep our readers informed, we will periodically update this list:
General Area
• March 13, 9:27 p.m. – The Kansas State High School Activities Association (KSHAA) has made no alterations to the spring sports season at this time. Local school leaders are empowered to make the best decisions for their respective student-athletes and school communities for regular season athletic practices and competitions.
• March 13, 4:44 p.m. – Evergy will not disconnect service for non-payment as customers and communities are facing potential hardship from coronavirus. This temporary moratorium includes residential and business customers. Customers needing information about payment options are encouraged to contact customer service department. Evergy Kansas Central customers may call 1-800-383-1183. Customer call centers are open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Pottawatomie County
• March 14, 11:37 – USD 323, Rock Creek, announces a special meeting on COVID 19 and USD 323 response at noon, Sunday.
• March 14, 10:43 a.m. – The Wamego Public Library remains open during normal operating hours and scheduled programs are continuing as planned. This could be changed at any time. If USD 320 closes during the outbreak, the WPL will also close and all programming will be suspended. Full press release is shared on our Facebook page.
• March 14, 9:30 a.m. – No official county closures at this time. Pott. Co. Health Department says “The risk to rural communities and our citizens is very low at this time. You are encouraged to stay informed and make your own decisions about where to go, if you go.” Full press release is shared on our Facebook page.
• March 13, 10:52 p.m. – Superintendent Tim Winter sends an email to the USD 320 Parents, Students, Faculty and staff to provide an update to COVID 19 and how it may affects the schools. In the email he notes the BOE and district leaders will have will have a special meeting 1 p.m., Sunday, to discuss the situation and evaluate the information and recommendation of the Health Department. Full email is shared on our Facebook Page.
• March 13, 8:37 p.m. – Community Care Ministries send an email stating the organization in Wamego and Alma will continue to meet the needs of its communities. They do ask patrons call for services first. Wamego, 784.456.7872. If needing social services, call when you arrive for instructions. Mental health, spiritual care or medical clinic services should be by appointment. There will be a supply of bread outside the main entrance of both facilities during business hours.
• March 13, 5:15 p.m. – Wamego United Methodist Church announces no worship service at 600 Lincoln on Sunday, March 15. Parishioners and other are invited to worship with them online at facebook.com/wamegoumc at 8:30 AM. Pastor Fritz and Pastor Chris have planned a spirit-filled and interactive online worship experience including a sermon, prayer, announcements, time to express joys and concerns and live music. At this time, other regularly scheduled events, classes and small groups will continue to meet. For more updates, visit wamegoumc.org/covid-19.
Riley County
• March 14 -- The Manhattan Public Library will be temporarily closed to the public until March 30. Items checked out will not be due until April 15. Library staff will be available to answer questions by phone at 785.776.4741 or chat, M-F, 9 a.m. To 6 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. For more information visit the website at www.MHKLibrary.org
• March 13, 5:36 p.m – City of Manhattan announces it will temporarily cance events, programs and close certain facilities through March 30 to preserve public health. All parks and rec programs, activities, and facility rentals will be closed or canceled during this time period. This includes youth sports, adult sports and special events. The Flint Hills Discovery Center and Douglass Center will also be closed to the public and all programs and reservations in those facilities are canceled.
• March 13, 2:32 p.m. – Manhattan announces special event permits for the St. Patrick's Day Parade and road races were revoked. Additionally, the Riley County Health Department recommended schools in USD383 be closed until March 30.
Wabaunsee County
• March 13, 8:37 p.m. – Community Care Ministries send an email stating the organization in Wamego and Alma will continue to meet the needs of its communities. They do ask patrons call for services first. Alma, 785.31.9600. If needing social services, call when you arrive for instructions. Mental health, spiritual care or medical clinic services should be by appointment. There will be a supply of bread outside the main entrance of both facilities during business hours.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.