Culvert replacement on K-99 in Wabaunsee County resumes August 31
Phase two of a culvert replacement project on K-99 is expected to begin August 31. Work will occur at approximately mile marker 154, in Wabaunsee County, during daylight hours, weather permitting.
This project began in March, was delayed due to running water in the channel and the updated completion is late November. The contractor will be building the culvert box and traffic will be detoured on to the temporary road requiring a 25 miles per hour speed limit.
Traffic will be controlled using speed limit signs, traffic cones and barricades.
Ebert Construction Co. of Wamego is the contractor on the $450,000 project.
KDOT urges all motorists to be alert and obey the warning signs when approaching and driving through a highway work zone. To stay aware of all road construction projects across Kansas go to www.kandrive.org or call 5-1-1. Drive safely and always wear your seat belt.
