The Pottawatomie County Sheriff has arrested Crystal Dawn Cummings, 40, of Wamego on burglary and drug charges, according to Sheriff Shane Jager in a press release.
On Wednesday Feb. 19, Pottawatomie County Sheriff's Deputies responded to a burglary to a storage unit located in the 10000 block of Walnut Street in rural St. George.
Taken from the unit were several tools and items with an approximate value of less than $1,000.
Jager said a vehicle and person of interest were developed by the investigating deputy and detective. Later in the day the person of interest and vehicle were located by PTSO Sergeant Justin Young in the Wamego area and Cummings was arrested for the storage unit burglary. She was later charged with possession of methamphetamine, marijuana and drug
paraphernalia after a search warrant was executed on the vehicle that Cummings was operating, Jager said.
Cummings is being held on a $3,000 bond, and awaiting bond on the additional drug charges. Anyone with information in regards to this Investigation, or any other criminal activity is asked to contact the Pottawatomie County Sheriff's Office at 785-457-3353, or you can provide information to the Pottawatomie County Sheriff's Office via the Crimestoppers link at www.ptsheriff.com
