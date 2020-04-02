Daily Coronavirus Update for Riley County

Wamego, KS (66547)

Today

Cloudy skies early, then off and on rain showers overnight. Thunder possible. Low 31F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, then off and on rain showers overnight. Thunder possible. Low 31F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.