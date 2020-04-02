Daily Coronavirus Update for Riley County
(RILEY COUNTY, KS – April 2, 2020) As of the 10:00 a.m. update, there are currently eight (8) positive cases of coronavirus in Riley County. Two (2) of those positive cases are being treated at Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan. There are nine (9) tests pending and 28 people who are being monitored by the Riley County Health Department (RCHD). There have been 70 negative tests in the county so far.
The most recent positive cases are all travel associated. They are linked to travel outside the community or close contact to other people who have traveled and tested positive for COVID-19.
“The peak could happen around the end of April in Riley County and every action you take now will impact the health of the people around you,” said Local Health Officer Julie Gibbs. “This virus is deadly, and when you choose to stay home, you are choosing to save lives. I can’t emphasize this enough; we all need to do our part.”
A new mapping feature available through the Riley County Response Hub at www.rileycountyks.gov/coronavirus assigns a score on the Social Distancing Index to let residents know how well they are following guidelines. The data is compiled using travel data for each county. Riley County is currently scored as a B, indicating the community has reduced travel by 30-40%.
“Essential workers such as police officers, doctors and nurses, fire fighters, Emergency Medical Staff, grocery store workers, and others are going to work to help the community and keep you safe. You can keep us safe by staying home,” said Riley County Police Department Assistant Director Kurt Moldrup.
The 4:15 p.m. daily video updates will now be held virtually, and will continue to be broadcast on Facebook Live.
Anyone experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 such as fever, shortness of breath, or difficulty breathing, should call a medical professional immediately. A screening hotline staffed by medical personnel is available every day from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. to provide guidance for anyone who has symptoms. The screening hotline number is 785-323-6400.
The Q&A hotline at 785-587-4526 will remain active for voicemail only. Please email general questions about the coronavirus response in Riley County to rileycountycovid19@gmail.com.
Please refer to the Kansas Essential Function Framework (KEFF) for information and guidance about what businesses remain open to the public. That information is available online at https://governor.kansas.gov/keff/.
For more information about Riley County’s response to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) threat, visit the Riley County website at https://www.rileycountyks.gov/covid19, follow RCHD on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/Rileycountyhealthdepartment/ and Twitter @RileyCoHealth.
