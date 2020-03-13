The Dickinson County Historical Society is closing the Heritage Center effective March 14th due to COVID-19 concerns. The Ida Stover Eisenhower Memorial Quilt Show which was to be open March 14th has been postponed. New dates for the Quilt Show will be announced at a future time. Gale Whitehair, Vice President of the Board stated, "This decision was not made lightly. Our desire is to act in a proactive manner to halt the spread of COVID-19 to Dickinson County and be mindful of the health of our staff, members, and visitors.
Dickinson County Historical Society is closing the Heritage Center Due to COVID-19
