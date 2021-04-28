(Washington, D.C., April 27, 2021) – Today, led by U.S. Senator Roger Marshall, M.D., a group of Republican doctors and other health care providers in Congress launched a public service campaign to boost COVID-19 vaccine participation saying in part, “Operation Warp Speed brought us safe and effective vaccines in record time… The FDA did not skip any steps. Instead, they cut bureaucratic red tape – not corners – and they got the job done in record time… So it’s obvious to me from a medical standpoint, the only way to protect yourself and your loved ones, and to end the government’s restrictions on our freedoms is to take action and get the vaccine. The beauty of living in this great nation is however, that we have the option to choose whether or not we get vaccinated. When the time comes for you to make that decision, talk it over with your doctor or your pharmacist and consider their recommendation… I hope you’ll join me, along with over 100 million Americans, in choosing to receive the vaccine so we can throw away our masks and live life as free as we did before.” You may click HERE or on the image below to watch the PSA.
Members participating include Senators Roger Marshall, M.D. (KS), John Barrasso, M.D. (WY), John Boozman, O.D. (AR), and Representatives Brian Babin, D.D.S (TX), Larry Bucshon, M.D. (IN), Michael Burgess, M.D. (TX), Buddy Carter RPh (GA), Andy Harris, M.D. (MD), John Joyce, M.D. (PA), and Greg Murphy, M.D. (NC).
For a copy of the PSA, please contact Michawn Rich at michawn_rich@marshall.senate.gov.
Full text of the PSA:
I come to you today, not only as a U.S. Senator, but as a physician concerned for the health and safety of our nation. And today I want to talk to you about getting your COVID vaccine. Last year, the entire world was forced to face the COVID-19 pandemic head on. And now, we – the American people – have the opportunity to achieve peace of mind and live life as free as before by choosing to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.
Look, this vaccine is safe. Operation Warp Speed brought us safe and effective vaccines in record time. The process was rigorous and transparent, and a process that I personally followed very closely, resulting in a clear path to the eradication of the pandemic. The FDA did not skip any steps. Instead, they cut bureaucratic red tape – not corners – and they got the job done in record time.
And by now, over 100 million vaccines have been given in our country. So it’s obvious to me from a medical standpoint, the only way to protect yourself and your loved ones, and to end the government’s restrictions on our freedoms is to take action and get the vaccine.
The beauty of living in this great nation is however, that we have the option to choose whether or not we get vaccinated. When the time comes for you to make that decision, talk it over with your doctor or your pharmacist and consider their recommendation. Doctors, nurses, and pharmacists nationwide recommend the COVID-19 vaccine to their patients, and over 90% of doctors in the U.S. have already chosen to get vaccinated.
I look forward to the freedom I, along with my loved ones, will regain once the vast majority of Americans are vaccinated. If everyone does their part, in the coming weeks we will once again be able to worship together as a congregation, gather with extended family, and travel near and far with friends. I hope you’ll join me, along with over 100 million Americans, in choosing to receive the vaccine so we can throw away our masks and live life as free as we did before.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.