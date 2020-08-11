Economic Development & Connectivity Grants
The application portal for both Economic Development and Connectivity (Broadband) grants being made by the SPARK Task Force using CARES Act funds will open this Thursday, August 13 at 4PM at kansascommerce.gov. This includes grants to small businesses and nonprofits that have incurred losses of more than 25% of revenues during COVID, among other eligible categories.
We realize and appreciate that this is only 3 days away. Under normal circumstances we would give more advance notice. These are clearly not normal circumstances, and speeding the delivery of these dollars to businesses in need is our top priority. Construction of the portal began on July 30 and we have worked around the clock to make Thursday’s deadline.
In an effort to ensure that our partners are knowledgeable about the grant portal and have a chance to ask questions of Commerce staff and partners in advance of the opening, we are holding a webinar to discuss the application process on Wednesday, August 12 at 11AM. We encourage you, your staff and partners to attend.
Please register in advance for the meeting using the following link:
After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting.
We look forward to seeing you on Wednesday.
