Editor's note: We goofed in the Oct. 28 edition of The Times. We listed it as Tuesday, Nov. 4. We apologize for the error, and this is the correction.
Elections for city and school boards will take place Tuesday, Nov. 2. Polls are open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
City Elections
• Belvue City Council – (vote for 3 or fewer) John Zapp, Kevin Fifer, Jenice K. Howard.
• Emmett Mayor – (vote for 1), John Roth; City Council (vote for 5 or fewer) Teresa Mayhew, Lou Ann Kling, Kimberly A. Roth, Wayne Pauli, Erin Lacey, Paige Holz Carrier, Spencer Trumbly.
• Havensville Mayor – no filings; City Council (vote for 2 or fewer), Monna McNally, Chirstopher Niehues.
• Louisville Mayor – (vote for 1) Bobby D. Benton; City Council – (vote for 5 or fewer) Catherine Weeks, Tim Streeter, David Prockish, Darren C. Prockish, Rick L. Weeks.
• Olsburg Mayor – no filings; City Council – (vote for 2 or fewer) Michael Mayer, Cynthia M. Pfaff
• Onaga Mayor – (vote for 1) Rodney Tucker; City Council (vote for 2 or fewer) Amanda Childress, Rusty Helget.
• St. George City Council – (vote for 3 or fewer) Debby Werth, Jeremy Holliday, Scott L. Moses, Spencer Parsons, Judd McCormack.
• St. Marys City Commission – (vote for 2 or fewer) Matthew Childs.
• Wamego City Commission Position 1 – (vote for 1) Clifford D. Baughman, Daniel Tidwell; Position 3 – (vote for 1) William E. Ditto.
• Wheaton Mayor – (vote for 1) Terry Force; City Council – no filings.
• Westmoreland Mayor – no filings; City Council (vote for 2 or fewer) Ashley Rice, Jim Smith.
School Boards
• USD 320, Wamego, Position 4 – Cory Meyer; Position 5 – Michael L. Billings; Position 6 – Sheryl Wholer.
• USD 321, Kaw Valley, Position 4 – John R. Simecka; Position 5 – Jody Mitchell; Position 6 – Michael A. Lett.
• USD 322, Onaga-Havensville, Position 4 – Jessica Venneberg; Position 5 – Tracy Meyerkorth; Position 6 – Michelle Rager.
• USD 323, Rock Creek, Position 4 – Jody Wick; Position 5 – Dawn Henry; Position 6 – Dan Moser; Position 7 (at large) – Jared Meitler.
