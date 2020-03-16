Enhanced Safety Measures Implemented
MANHATTAN, KAN. – To protect our employees and the citizens we serve, we have implemented enhanced safety measures as a precaution due to COVID-19.
We remain committed to our duty to serve the people of Riley County by proving emergency police, corrections, and 911 dispatching services without interruption. Public service agencies like ours remain stable in this time of uncertainty.
“We are in uncharted territory,” Director Dennis Butler said. “I intend to take reasonable precautions that are consistent with recommendations from the local, state, and national health experts. These steps are necessary to maintain a healthy workforce so we can continue to ensure the delivery of law enforcement services to the citizens of Riley County.”
Our officers pride themselves on personal interactions with the public through community policing. At this time, precautionary measures will be taken to ensure officers maintain a safe distance and wear appropriate attire when possible when encountering members of the public, especially those who may be ill.
The following changes have been implemented and will stay in place until further notice:
Changes that impact the general public:
• Citizen ride-alongs are suspended
• Law Enforcement Center Tours temporarily discontinued
• Speaking engagements with large groups are suspended
Changes that impact our Patrol Officers:
• When possible, officers will exercise at least a 6-foot distance between themselves and people they are assisting
• Unnecessary contact such as handshaking will be limited
• Our Hazardous Materials Response Team (HMRT) may respond to select calls due to their enhanced hazardous safety training and attire
• In-person response to calls will be evaluated on a case-by-case basis to determine if an officer can appropriately respond by phone
Changes that impact our Emergency Communication Dispatch Center:
• When you call 911 or our non-emergent line and speak to a dispatcher, they may use the Emerging Infectious Disease Surveillance Tool (EIDS) to determine appropriate protocol for emergency workers responding to the call if you are sick
Changes that impact our Jail:
• Volunteer services suspended
• Routine inmate visitation is suspended • Reduced rates of 25 cents a minute has been implemented by Inmate Canteen for at-home visitation: http://www.rileycountypolice.org/…/video-visitation-and-inm…
• Inmate legal counsel will continue to have access unless the person coming to the jail is exhibiting signs of COVID-19 symptoms or exposure
We encourage everyone to stay informed by following guidance from the Riley County Health Department (RCHD), the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) and the Center for Disease Control (CDC). Prevention is paramount. We are relying on the advice of medical health professionals to do our part in protecting the citizens of Riley County, the Police Department, and our employees.
