Evergy Offers New, More Flexible Payment Plans
Evergy extends help before resuming service disconnection in mid-July
KANSAS CITY, Mo., (June 30, 2020) – Evergy today announced new customer assistance plans to help customers with their electricity bills as part of its response to the coronavirus pandemic. Through August, Evergy will offer account credit to eligible residential customers who bring their account current on a four-month payment plan. Evergy continues to offer a 12-month payment plan and will waive late fees through December. Evergy will resume disconnection of service for non-payment beginning July 16.
“Evergy is here to help to customers in need by offering account credits and additional payment plans,” Terry Bassham, Evergy president and chief executive officer, said. “Already, more than 5,000 customers have benefited from signing up for these plans.”
Since early June, Evergy has been contacting customers who are past due on their electricity bill to offer payment arrangements. Through Aug.31, residential customers who have a past-due balance of $250 or more may request a four-month payment plan. With the first installment, Evergy will credit $25 toward the payment. If the payment plan is completed by the fourth month, Evergy will credit 50 percent of the installment, up to $75, toward the customer’s next bill. This payment plan is only available by calling Evergy customer service.
“We’ve set aside these funds specifically to help those who have fallen behind,” Bassham said. “Partnering with our customers in need to bring their accounts current helps maintain their critical electric service while people get back on their feet.”
In May, Evergy announced a $2.2 million package to help address coronavirus’ impact on our communities, including up to $1 million in assistance for customers. Additional assistance from those funds and other sources may be available to customers:
- Project Deserve helps eligible Evergy Kansas Central customers with their energy bills.
- Dollar Aide funds are available for qualifying Evergy Kansas Metro, Missouri Metro and Missouri West customers.
- Low-Income Energy Assistance Program funds are available in Missouri. The Missouri Department of Social Services will accept applications June 1 to Sept. 30 for summer energy crisis funds. Residential customers may be eligible for up to $600 toward past-due electric bills.
- Call 2-1-1 for additional agencies that may be able to provide financial assistance.
Evergy call centers are available 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. weekdays. Call 800-383-1183 for Evergy Kansas Central and 888-471-5275 for Evergy Metro and Missouri West service areas. Evergy’s COVID-19-related updates can be found at evergy.com/billoptions.
