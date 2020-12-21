Every Customers Receiving Scam Calls
Our team at Evergy is hearing that customers are receiving scam calls. Evergy is not disconnecting service for non-payment at this time. Customers are receiving calls threatening disconnection in 30 minutes unless a prepaid card is provided for payment. Evergy will never make a call of this nature or dictate payment type. If you receive a call about your account and are unsure if it's coming from Evergy, hang up and call Evergy at the number on your bill or log into your online account to see if a payment is due.
More information regarding scams that target our customers: https://www.evergy.com/scam
