Extended benefits triggered in Kansas
TOPEKA – Sunday, June 9, 2020, the Department of Labor notified the Kansas Department of Labor (KDOL) that the state triggered extended benefits (EB). This program provides federal reimbursement to the state for up to an additional 13 weeks of unemployment benefits. The extension takes effect on June 7, 2020. Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) previously extended unemployment benefits for 13 weeks starting March 29, 2020.
Statutes for EB date back to 1971 and are triggered during periods of high unemployment. EB are available to workers who have exhausted regular unemployment insurance benefits during periods of high unemployment and are calculated per state. Kansas’ insured unemployment rate is 6.67 percent for the week ending June 6, 2020, exceeding the five percent threshold and other federal requirements to trigger the extension.
Under traditional unemployment insurance in Kansas, claimants can receive up to 16 weeks of benefits. The state of Kansas temporarily extended benefits up to 10 more weeks for claimants who filed Jan.1, 2020, or later. The CARES Act provides PEUC benefits up to 13 weeks. EB would follow the end of PEUC benefits. Claimants would have to exhaust regular UI and PEUC before accessing EB. Claimants that exhaust all three potentially could be eligible for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA).
KDOL received word on June 9, 2020, that USDOL has triggered the EB program, which provides additional weeks of UI benefits for claimants that have exhausted their benefits. The program was triggered on June 7, 2020. We are in the process of planning for this effort.
“With extended benefits triggered, Kansans will have an additional 13 weeks of unemployment benefits available to them by the end of June,” Secretary García said. “We are grateful for this additional benefit that helps families struggling as a result of this global pandemic.”
For more information or to apply for unemployment benefits, go to www.GetKansasBenefits.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.