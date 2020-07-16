Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC) $600 expiring
TOPEKA – Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC) is set to expire July 25, 2020. FPUC provides an additional $600 weekly payment for unemployment insurance claimants that are receiving a weekly benefit. FPUC is part of the federal CARES Act.
Individuals were eligible for the $600 payments from March 29, until July 25, 2020, if they were receiving Regular Benefits (State Unemployment), Shared Work, Trade Readjustment Assistance, Disaster Unemployment Assistance, Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA), or Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC). If a claimant is owed retroactive payments that fall within the FPUC program’s time period, once they file and are approved, they will receive any benefits owed, including the FPUC $600 weekly benefit.
“We want to make sure that claimants are aware that the additional $600 payment from FPUC is ending on July 25,” Acting Secretary of Labor Ryan Wright said. “There is still time for Kansans to receive FPUC benefits. However, time is running out and unless Congress extends this program, it will end later this month. Other COVID-related unemployment assistance programs will remain in effect. Kansans are encouraged to apply for unemployment benefits today if they qualify, and the FPUC benefits will be added to your weekly payment.”
To date, the Kansas Department of Labor has paid out over $1.2 billion in unemployment claims to over 200,000 Kansans. For more information, or to apply for unemployment benefits, go to www.GetKansasBenefits.gov .
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.