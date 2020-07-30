Fifth Coronavirus death in Riley County
7-30-20: 103 Active, 337 Recovered, 5 Deaths
(RILEY COUNTY, KS – July 30, 2020) The Riley County Health Department was notified today that an 80 year old male has died after testing positive for COVID-19 as part of the Meadowlark Hills outbreak in Manhattan.
A total of 8 positive patients are associated with the July 17 outbreak within a unit at Meadowlark Hills. This is the first death associated with the outbreak. The other individuals who were positive have since tested negative. A total of 80 residents and staff were tested in response to the outbreak and there were no additional positives.
I extend my deepest condolences to his family, friends, and loved ones,” said Local Health Officer Julie Gibbs. “We know the loss of a loved one is a painful experience and our hearts are with you. Our community has worked together to slow the spread of coronavirus and I ask all of you to please continue to take precautions so we can help prevent further tragedy.”
Riley County has 4 new positive cases since yesterday’s report, and 1 more recovery. The totals are now 103 (+2) active, 337 (+1) recovered, and 5 deaths.
Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan is now caring for 4 positive patients and has zero PUIs*. Each of the patients has symptoms severe enough to require hospital care, but none of them are on ventilators at this time.
Local Health Order 16 went into effect this morning. The new order provides opportunity for mass gatherings of greater than 50 individuals, but less than 2,000, through a permit process. Anyone who wishes to host an event or gathering of more than 50 people must fill out a request form at https://www.rileycountyks.gov/FormCenter/Health-Department-Forms-7/Request-for-an-Event-Larger-than-50-Peop-195 at least 14 days prior to the event. Additionally, all restaurants and bars are limited to seated areas only; including patios. Service or consumption of food or drinks at a counter/bar or in standing-only areas is prohibited. Read the details of the order at https://www.rileycountyks.gov/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=1158.
Find FAQ information, guidelines for businesses and employers, and other helpful information on the Riley County Coronavirus website www.rileycountyks.gov/coronavirus. The public can also send questions directly to the health department at rileycountycovid19@gmail.com. Answers are typically sent within 24 hours.
Riley County Statistics for Thursday, July 30, 2020:
- Total positive cases in Riley County Residents: 445**
- Total Active: 103
- Total Recovered: 337
- Total deaths: 5
- Pending test results: 162
- Negative test results: 4,304
- Average age: 31.5 years old
- Gender: Female: 47.6% (212), Male 52.4% (233)
*A PUI is a Person Under Investigation; a patient who has symptoms of COVID-19 and is waiting for test results.
**Please note, KDHE is reporting a total of 412 for Riley County. That number is incorrect. The total number of positives for Riley County is 445. The public can find daily updates for statewide statistics at https://www.coronavirus.kdheks.gov/160/COVID-19-in-Kansas.
The next live update will be Wednesday, August 5 at 4:15 p.m. on the Riley County Health Department’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/Rileycountyhealthdepartment/ .
For more information about Riley County’s response to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, visit the Riley County website at www.rileycountyks.gov/coronavirus, follow RCHD on Facebook at /Rileycountyhealthdepartment/ and Twitter @RileyCoHealth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.