Fifth Positive Case in Riley County - Three Confirmed Today
(RILEY COUNTY, KS – March 31, 2020) The Riley County Health Department just received confirmation that a Kansas State University student has tested positive for the new coronavirus. This makes three confirmed positives today. The 22 year-old student was in the group with the K-State professor who recently traveled to England. So far, the professor and one student have tested positive. The professor was released from the hospital last week and is recovering at home.
This student followed protocol and has been in quarantine in their Manhattan home since their return to the community on March 18, 2020. The Riley County Health Department has been in daily contact with them. The student has been sick for the last few days and is now in isolation at home.
"This virus presents a life and death situation for our community. The time to take action is now. If everyone does their part to limit the spread, we have a fighting chance," said Local Health Officer Julie Gibbs.
Anyone experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 such as fever, shortness of breath, or difficulty breathing, should call a medical professional immediately. A screening hotline staffed by medical personnel is available every day from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. to provide guidance for anyone who has symptoms. The screening hotline number is 785-323-6400.
The Q&A hotline at 785-587-4526 will remain active for voicemail only. Please email general questions about the coronavirus response in Riley County to rileycountycovid19@gmail.com.
Please refer to the Kansas Essential Function Framework (KEFF) for information and guidance about what businesses remain open to the public. That information is available online at https://governor.kansas.gov/keff/.
The Riley County Health Department will continue to hold live updates at 4:15 p.m. daily on Facebook, except for Sundays.
For more information about Riley County’s response to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) threat, visit the Riley County website at https://www.rileycountyks.gov/covid19, follow RCHD on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/Rileycountyhealthdepartment/ and Twitter @RileyCoHealth.
