Flint Hills Veterans Coalition Launches Podcast to Share Veteran Experiences
Manhattan, Kansas - The Flint Hills Veterans Coalition is renowned locally for producing the largest annual Veterans Day Parade in the state of Kansas, but there is more to this club than meets the eye.
Club members ranging in age from their mid-thirties to their mid-eighties, without exception, are deeply involved as community volunteers for organizations ranging from the Red Cross to the Manhattan Arts Center. But it is the camaraderie, the easy laugh, the good natured ribbing of the Veterans Coalition that keeps them coming to meetings and working so tirelessly on the annual Veterans Day parade and all our other community projects.
The Flint Hills Veterans Coalition has launched a new podcast, “Vets On The Net”, to allow our civilian friends a “peek” into those conversations Veterans usually have only among themselves. Our first episode of Vets On The Net is titled “Shield to Storm” and covers a variety of experiences in 1990/1991 during Operation Desert Shield.
We created this project to capture an oral history of the Veteran experience, but to do it in a different way. We have Veterans sitting around the table just telling stories of their time in service. They laugh and tell funny stories, give each other a hard time, and talk about some of what they had done. This really does give our audience a glimpse at how Veterans talk to each other, to the people they know that “get it”. But we want this conversation to go beyond our table and encourage a larger discussion in our community.
Vets On The Net is available anywhere you typically listen to podcasts or you can link to it from any of our social media programs. The podcast website is vetsonthenet.us. Why don’t you pull up a chair and join us at the table?
