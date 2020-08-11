Fort Riley to Host Second Annual Bow Slinger 3D Archery Tournament
Fort Riley will host the second annual Bow Slinger 3D archery tournament
Aug. 22 and 23. The tournament has been expanded to two days to keep groups
of participants smaller, in line with current COVID-19 guidelines. Youth,
ages 8 to 17, will compete Saturday, adults on Sunday.
The course features 30 3-D targets, including "Bigfoot of the Flint Hills"
and archers will get to shoot from an M-1 tank and a Chinook helicopter.
Youth will compete on Aug. 22 in three age groups, 8 to 11, 12 to 14, and 15
to 17 years old. Youth registration is $35 and the field will be limited to
45 shooters, with one guardian allowed per youth.
Adults will compete on Aug. 23 with multiple categories, including open and
bow hunter classes for both men and women, a senior class for those 50 years
old and over, a traditional class and an active duty class. Registration is
$45 for the active duty, traditional and senior classes, $55 for the open
and bow hunter classes. The adult field is limited to 90 total shooters,
with no spectators. Cash prizes are available.
All participants will be required to wear masks, which can be removed when
shooting. Participants must live within 150 miles of Fort Riley. Anyone from
outside the 150-mile limit will not be able to get on post. Those without
Department of Defense ID cards will be registered as part of the event for
access to post.
Pre-registration is required and the deadline to register is Aug. 20.
Participants can register online at riley.armymwr.com. For more information
about the archery tournament, call 785-239-5412.
Check-in each day will begin at 7 a.m. and the shooting will start at 9 a.m.
Food will be available for purchase from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
