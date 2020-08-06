Fort Riley to open Henry Drive and close Trooper Gate temporarily
Fort Riley plans to reopen Henry Drive to traffic by the evening of Aug. 7, with completion of a construction project.
Construction will begin this weekend on a project at the Trooper Access Control Point, requiring closing Trooper gate beginning at 7 p.m. Friday. That project should be completed by the end of September and Trooper ACP will reopen at that time.
During construction at Trooper, the Grant Access Control Point will be open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, beginning Aug. 7.
A mill and overlay project on Normandy Drive, between 1st Division road and Trooper Drive on Custer Hill, will reduce traffic to one lane, beginning Aug. 12. That project should be completed by late September.
Please obey posted speed limits and all traffic control signs.
