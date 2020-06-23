Fort Riley updates access control operating hours and construction
Construction work will close Henry Drive on Fort Riley from Smokey Hill Road to Ray Road beginning at 7 p.m., June 22. Anyone using Henry Drive to enter or exit the post will be detoured around Marshall Army Airfield. Drivers may want to consider alternate routes; the Grant St. Access Control Point has reopened to support traffic from west of post. One inbound lane at the Henry Access Control Point will also be closed during construction. Henry Drive provides access to Fort Riley from I-70. This project should be completed in August.
Please obey posted speed limits and all traffic control signs. Drivers are advised to be aware of pedestrian traffic on the detour route.
Beginning Sunday, June 21 and continuing temporarily in support of field training exercises, the Estes Access Control Point is open 5 a.m. - midnight daily to both inbound and outbound traffic.
Beginning Monday, June 22, Grant Access Control Point is reopened to both inbound and outbound traffic from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday through Friday. Grant gate will remain closed on weekends and federal holidays.
Also, beginning June 22, Trooper Drive Access Control Point is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
