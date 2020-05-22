Fort Riley will conduct virtual Memorial Day observance
The 1st Infantry Division and Fort Riley will conduct the annual Memorial Day observance on Monday,
May 25. Due to COVID-19 guidelines the ceremony will not be open to the public, but will be shared live on www.facebook.com/FortRiley, beginning at 11:50 a.m.
United States Senator Jerry Moran (KS) will join Major General John Kolasheski, Commanding General of the 1st Infantry Division and Fort Riley, Command Sergeant Major Raymond Harris, 1st Infantry Division Command Sergeant Major, Col. Stephen Shrader, Fort Riley Garrison Commander, and Command Sergeant Major Timothy Speichert, Garrison Command Sergeant Major, for the observance.
Following brief remarks, Col. Shrader and Sgt. Maj. Speichert will place a wreath in honor of those who have died while serving in our country’s armed forces.
