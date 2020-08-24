Fort Riley's annual Fall Apple Day Festival, which attracts up to 12,000
visitors, will be transformed into a virtual event this year on Oct. 3.
Details are attached and copied below.
Fall Apple Day Festival now on virtual ground
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, visitors will not be able to attend the annual
Fall Apple Day open house at Fort Riley. So, Fort Riley is bringing the Oct.
3 Fall Apple Day Festival to the public. Fall Apple Day 2020 will be a
virtual festival conducted over social media. A dedicated Facebook page will
launch soon where the event will take place.
The plan is to highlight the most visited attractions from previous apple
day events using live and pre-recorded video. This will allow everyone to
have a front row seat.
As more information becomes available, we will post it to
