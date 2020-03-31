(RILEY COUNTY, KS – March 31, 2020) Another Riley County resident has tested positive for the Coronavirus today, bringing Riley County’s total to four (4). This patient is a 29 year old male who was tested at KSTAT. The Riley County Health Department is conducting contact tracing and following up with the patient and all close contacts.
We don’t have any further details about the patient at this time but will share that information when it becomes available.
“It is crucial that everyone do their part to help stop the spread,” said Local Health Officer Julie Gibbs. “Make the choice to stay home to protect yourself, your family, your friends, and neighbors. Make social and business contacts virtually instead of in person. We all have to work together to flatten the curve. The time to take action is now."
Anyone experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 such as fever, shortness of breath, or difficulty breathing, should call a medical professional immediately. A screening hotline staffed by medical personnel is available every day from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. to provide guidance for anyone who has symptoms. The screening hotline number is 785-323-6400.
The Q&A hotline at 785-587-4526 will remain active for voicemail only. Please email general questions about the coronavirus response in Riley County to rileycountycovid19@gmail.com.
Please refer to the Kansas Essential Function Framework (KEFF) for information and guidance about what businesses remain open to the public. That information is available online at https://governor.kansas.gov/keff/.
For more information about Riley County’s response to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) threat, visit the Riley County website at https://www.rileycountyks.gov/covid19, follow RCHD on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/Rileycountyhealthdepartment/ and Twitter @RileyCoHealth.
