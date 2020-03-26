RILEY COUNTY, KS – 3/26/2020 -- Fort Riley and Riley County leaders today confirmed that a Fort Riley Soldier has tested positive for COVID-19. The individual resides in Manhattan. The individual currently does not require hospitalization and remains on isolation at home, where he has been self-quarantined in accordance with Kansas Department of Public Health and Environment (KDHE) guidelines. This is considered to be an imported case of COVID 19 based on travel outside Kansas.
The US Air Force Medical Service at Wright Patterson Air Force Base conducted the COVID-19 test. Upon receiving the confirmed test results, Fort Riley Public Health officials notified the Service Member, then notified the KDHE in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Kansas reporting guidelines.
In accordance with KDHE quarantine recommendations, Fort Riley requires a 14-day quarantine for service members who have traveled outside the region, have been in close contact with confirmed cases, and those being tested.
Fort Riley medical professionals continue to work closely with KDHE, the CDC, the Military Health System (MHS), the Riley County Health Department, and the U.S. Army public health center subject matter experts to assess current detection efforts and to implement effective prevention measures.Public updates will be provided daily at 4:15 p.m. on the RCHD Facebook Page at https://facebook.com/rileycountyhealthdepartment.
For more information about Riley County’s response to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) threat, visit the Riley County website at https://www.rileycountyks.gov/covid19, follow RCHD on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/Rileycountyhealthdepartment/ and Twitter @RileyCoHealth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.