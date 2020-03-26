Wamego, KS (66547)

Today

Cloudy with rain this evening...then a chance of an isolated thunderstorm overnight. Thunder possible. Low around 50F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Cloudy with rain this evening...then a chance of an isolated thunderstorm overnight. Thunder possible. Low around 50F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.