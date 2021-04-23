Wamego City Commissioners approved moving forward with the planning of the city’s annual Celebrate Freedom event at last Tuesday’s meeting.
Last year’s celebration was cancelled due to Covid-19.
Wamego Health Center Administrator Steve Land stated that due to lower numbers of positive Covid cases in the county, he didn’t see a reason not to have the event.
See full story in next week's Times.
