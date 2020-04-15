TOPEKA, April 15 – Governor Laura Kelly extended the Kansas “Stay at Home” order until midnight, May 3.
She made the announcement at her afternoon press conference.
Kelly first gave a medical update, which noted 1,490 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, up 68 from yesterday. COVID-19 is now in 63 of the 105 counties, up one and there have been 76 deaths, an increase of seven.
Because of these numbers, Kelly said she needed to extend her stay-at-home order.
“The statewide order I issued last month was set to expire April 19,” she said. “Unfortunately, cases continue to increase, new counties continue to have confirmed cases. Internal and external modeling predict a peak somewhere between the 19th and 29th of April.”
She added they were looking for a reduction of cases for 14 days prior to relaxing social gathering restrictions.
“Therefore,” she said, “we must extend the stay home order until midnight, May 3.”
Between now and then, Kelly said her administration team will be consulting with business leaders, health experts, economists and other community stakeholders to determine a way to reopen the state “as safely and efficiently as possible.”
The stay at home extension will also go into effect in Missouri. Kelly said that she, along with Missouri Governor Mike Parsons and the KC Metro mayors, agreed a regional approach is the best way to avoid confusion and keep communities safe on both sides of the border. She is also working with Colorado for similar cooperation.
Also during the next two weeks, Kelly said the state government will be focusing on expanding the testing capacity, “so that rapid testing, contract tracing and isolation efforts can be used to prevent local spread and overwhelming local health care facilities.”
She also plans on developing mitigation efforts to help get Kansans safely back into local business facilities.
“Moving forward, it's clear that no state in the nation will truly get back to normal until a vaccine for COVID-19 is developed, manufactured and made widely available,” she said. “We won't be able to lift all restrictions on mass gatherings overnight. But we know how much of a hardship these mitigation efforts have caused for thousands of Kansas families and businesses. We're working as quickly as we can to give communities a plan to the future.”
Hospital Grant Program
Kelly also announced a $17 million hospital grant program to be administered by KDHE she will be discussing with the State Finance Council later this afternoon.
“At the onset of the pandemic, hospitals took immediate action,” she said. “They rationed personal protection equipment, reconfigured facilities to maximize bed space, and ramped down procedures to preserve resources. All of this was essential.”
However, she added, it came with a cost.
“When hospitals scale back on non-emergent medical procedures, they forfeit revenue,” she said. “As costs increased, income plummeted. Many struggle now just to make payroll. We can't stand by and do nothing as they stare down a financial crisis on top of a public health crisis.
“Therefore, this afternoon, the State Finance Council will discuss a $17 million grant to help hospitals make ends meet until new federal resources are available. We need hospitals focused on saving lives, not keeping the lights on.”
Unemployment System
Kelly gave an update on the unemployment system. She noted that nearly 150 state employees were answering phones.
“We started with 20,” she said. “The demand remains historic.”
She said yesterday, there were 751,940 calls, a little over 5,000 per employee. She also urged people not to hang up, because if they do, they go to the end of the line and the wait time increases.
There is also a team of 30 working around the clock on the website.
Kelly thanked teams and employees at the Department of Labor and Information Services for their work.
