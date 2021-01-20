Governor Kelly Announces Kansas COVID-19 Vaccine Dashboard
TOPEKA – Today, Governor Laura Kelly is announcing a new COVID-19 vaccine dashboard in Kansas. A collaboration with the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, the COVID-19 dashboard will be updated Monday, Wednesday and Friday by 12:30 PM.
As of January 20, Kansas has:
Vaccinated 111,905 people,
Administered 129,349 total vaccine doses,
Distributed 202,225 vaccine doses.
