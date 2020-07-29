Governor Laura Kelly Announces Executive Order Extending Relief from Online Driver’s License Renewal Age Restrictions
TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly today announced she signed an Executive Order that will extend Executive Order #20-46, which helps make renewing driver’s licenses easier for people across the state.
Executive Order #20-60 offers temporary relief from age restrictions that prohibit applicants 50 years of age or older from applying to renew their driver’s license online. Under the new order, all drivers under the age of 65 are permitted to use the online renewal system.
“Providing every opportunity for Kansans who are at a higher risk of COVID-19 to conduct business virtually is crucial in our efforts to safely get Kansans back to work and back to school as quickly as possible,” Governor Kelly said. “This order is one of several actions my administration is working on to help Kansans return to normal while making sure we protect the health of our seniors and others who are at higher risk in this pandemic.”
The order will remain in place until rescinded, until December 31, 2020 or until the statewide State of Disaster Emergency expires, whichever is earlier.
