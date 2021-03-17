Governor Laura Kelly Announces Statewide Rental, Utility Assistance for Kansans Affected by COVID-19

Wamego, KS (66547)

Today

Windy with rain likely. High 43F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Rain with some snow mixing in overnight. Windy at times early. Low 34F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.