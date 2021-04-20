Governor Laura Kelly Announces Ten-Digit Dialing Begins Soon in Kansas Area Codes
~ Change will make it easier for persons in crisis to reach the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline ~
TOPEKA – Today, Governor Kelly announced that ten-digit dialing will begin soon in Kansas area codes 785 and 620. This change will make it easier for persons in crisis to reach the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.
"Ten-digit dialing will help those in crisis reach the appropriate resources during their time of need," said Governor Laura Kelly. "I encourage all Kansans to get used to using ten-digit dialing during the trial period to avoid any confusion after October 24, 2021."
Last July, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) approved 988 as the new abbreviated number for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. As a result, any area code that uses the 988 prefix in telephone numbers is mandated by the FCC to adopt 10-digit dialing. That includes Kansas area codes 785 and 620, which cover the majority of the state. In total, 82 area codes in 36 states will make the change.
It will take time to get in the habit of using 10-digit dialing (example: 785-XXX-XXXX), so a practice period has been established. Callers are encouraged to begin using 10-digit calling on April 24, 2021. Any calls dialed with 7-digits will still go through during this practice period.
Beginning October 24, 2021, callers in 785 and 620 area codes must use 10-digit dialing or the call will not go through. The only exceptions are any three digit abbreviated numbers available in the community, such as 911. Callers will still dial 1 + the area code and telephone number for all long distance calls.
Beginning July 16, 2022, callers can reach the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by calling 988. Until then, callers will continue to dial 1-800-273-8255 (TALK).
More information about the change to 10-digit dialing is included in the attached flyer “Ten things to know about 10-digit dialing”. Information is also available on the KCC’s website https://kcc.ks.gov/ and from telephone providers.
