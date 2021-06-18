TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly today encouraged Kansas families who normally aren’t required to file an income tax return to use a new online tool to quickly register for the expanded Child Tax Credit under the American Rescue Plan.
The U.S. Department of the Treasury and the Internal Revenue Service announced this week that the new Non-filer Sign-up Tool for people who did not file an income tax return for 2019 or 2020 and did not use the IRS Non-filers tool last year to register for Economic Impact Payments is now available through IRS.gov.
“Businesses are open, unemployment is back to pre-pandemic lows, and Kansas’ economy gets stronger every day – but we know that many families still need support,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “I encourage all Kansans who qualify to use this new online tool to quickly and easily register for Child Tax Credit payments – and to spread the word about the new tool in their communities.”
This tool, an update of last year’s IRS Non-filers tool, is also designed to help eligible individuals who don’t normally file income tax returns register for the $1,400 third round of Economic Impact Payments (also known as stimulus checks) and claim the Recovery Rebate Credit for any amount of the first two rounds of Economic Impact Payments they may have missed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.