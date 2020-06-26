WAMEGO, June 26 -- Barring severe weather, the Wamego High School graduation ceremony will take at 10 a.m. Saturday morning at the Sports Complex, according to WHS Principal Kale Katt.
There will be a limit of four guests per graduate.
All graduates will be given a mask and will be socially distanced appropriately throughout the ceremony. "USD 320 strongly encourages all guests to wear masks and to social distance throughout the entirety of the event," Katt emphasized in a letter to seniors and the community on Friday evening.
In the event of severe weather, the ceremony (along with the 8:30 rehearsal) will be moved to the WHS lower gym and still limited to four guests per graduate.
Katt said if the ceremony is to be moved indoors, notification will come out by 7 a.m.
WTC will videotape and livestream the commencement ceremony. It will air on channel 540, the Wamego School channel. It will also be available to watch on YouTube with the following link: www.wtcks.com/WHS2020
