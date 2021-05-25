WAMEGO, May 25 -- The USD 320 Board of Education chose Greg Mann to serve as interim for the 2021-2022 school year at a special meeting held tonight.
An interim was needed as current Superintendent Tim Winter resigned May 10, effective the end of the school year.
The board approved the hire on a 7-0 vote. The move included a start date of June 14 with a salary of $115,000 and the district to pick up the KPERS penalty.
According to the resume submitted to the Board of Education, Mann was most recently an academic tutor for athletes at Kansas State University. Prior to that, he served as the Interim Superintendent of Schools for USD 271, Stockton, from 2018-2019; Superintendent of Schools for USD 306, Southeast of Saline, 2015-2018; Superintendent of Schools, USD 211, Norton, 2001-2015; Superintendent of Schools, USD 208, Trego, 2000-2001; Superintendent of Schools, USD 467, Wichita County Schools, 1998-2000; Middle School Principal and 7-12 AD, USD 211, Norton, 1988-1998; High School Principal and 7-12 AD, USD 476, Copeland, 1987-1988; 7-12 Principal and AD, USD 328, Wilson Schools, 1985-1987; middle school teacher, coach, counselor and high school counselor, USD 457, Garden City, 1977-1985; and teacher and coach, USD 292, Wheatland-Grainfield, 1975-1977.
The alternate candidate interviewed was Thomas Briggs.
As this meeting took place after press time, more information will be in the June 3 edition of The Times.
