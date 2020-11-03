Pottawatomie County, Nov. 3 – There were no surprises in the Pottawatomie County election results – except the turnout, which came in at 76.59 percent. Of the 16,889 registered voters, 12,936 turned in ballots.

The unofficial results of today's race are:

President

R - Donald Trump/Mike Pence - 9,236

D - Joseph Biden/Kamala Harris – 3,254

L – Jo Jorgensen/Spike Cohen – 309

Senate

R – Roger Marshall – 8,798

D – Barbara Bollier – 3,369

L – Jason Buckley – 621

U.S. Representative Dist. 1

R – Tracey Mann – 9,613

D – Kali Barnett – 2,994

State Senate Dist. 1

R – Dennis Pyle, 4,058

D – Kirk Miller, 1,741

State Senate Dist. 17

R – Jeff Longbine – 2,442

D – Stephen Vecchione – 671

State Senate Dist. 18

R – Kristen O'Shea – 3,042

D – Tobias Schlingensiepen – 618

State Representative Dist. 51

R – Ron Highland – 6,301

State Representative Dist. 61

R – Francis Awerkamp – 4,514

State Representative Dist. 66

D – Sydney Carlin – 0

State Board of Education Dist. 4

D – Ann E. Mah, 1,826

State Board of Education Dist. 6

R – Deena Horst – 4,781

Pott. Co. Commission Dist. 2

R – Dennis Pat Weixelman – 3,178

Pott. Co. Commission Dist. 3

R – Greg Riat – 3,488

Pott. Co. Clerk

R – Dawn Henry – 10,914

Pott. Co. Treasurer

R – Lisa Wright – 11,129

Pott. Co. Register of Deeds

R – Betty Jo Abitz – 11,004

Pott. Co. Attorney

R – Sherri Schuck – 10,674

Pott. Co. Sheriff

R – Shane Jager – 11,095

St. Marys City Commissioner

Richard Binsfeld – 961

Wamego City Commissioner Pos. No. 1

Daniel Tidwell – 888

Richard Weixelman – 1,165

Note: These results are for Pottawatomie County only. Some races cross multiple counties.

