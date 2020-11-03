Pottawatomie County, Nov. 3 – There were no surprises in the Pottawatomie County election results – except the turnout, which came in at 76.59 percent. Of the 16,889 registered voters, 12,936 turned in ballots.
The unofficial results of today's race are:
President
R - Donald Trump/Mike Pence - 9,236
D - Joseph Biden/Kamala Harris – 3,254
L – Jo Jorgensen/Spike Cohen – 309
Senate
R – Roger Marshall – 8,798
D – Barbara Bollier – 3,369
L – Jason Buckley – 621
U.S. Representative Dist. 1
R – Tracey Mann – 9,613
D – Kali Barnett – 2,994
State Senate Dist. 1
R – Dennis Pyle, 4,058
D – Kirk Miller, 1,741
State Senate Dist. 17
R – Jeff Longbine – 2,442
D – Stephen Vecchione – 671
State Senate Dist. 18
R – Kristen O'Shea – 3,042
D – Tobias Schlingensiepen – 618
State Representative Dist. 51
R – Ron Highland – 6,301
State Representative Dist. 61
R – Francis Awerkamp – 4,514
State Representative Dist. 66
D – Sydney Carlin – 0
State Board of Education Dist. 4
D – Ann E. Mah, 1,826
State Board of Education Dist. 6
R – Deena Horst – 4,781
Pott. Co. Commission Dist. 2
R – Dennis Pat Weixelman – 3,178
Pott. Co. Commission Dist. 3
R – Greg Riat – 3,488
Pott. Co. Clerk
R – Dawn Henry – 10,914
Pott. Co. Treasurer
R – Lisa Wright – 11,129
Pott. Co. Register of Deeds
R – Betty Jo Abitz – 11,004
Pott. Co. Attorney
R – Sherri Schuck – 10,674
Pott. Co. Sheriff
R – Shane Jager – 11,095
St. Marys City Commissioner
Richard Binsfeld – 961
Wamego City Commissioner Pos. No. 1
Daniel Tidwell – 888
Richard Weixelman – 1,165
Note: These results are for Pottawatomie County only. Some races cross multiple counties.
