Henry Drive road construction project delayed
The start date of a reconstruction project on Fort Riley’s Henry Drive has been changed from March 22 to March 26. The project runs from Smoky Hill Road to Ray Road and calls for closing this stretch of Henry Drive until November. During the construction project traffic will be detoured around Marshall Army Airfield.
The Henry Access Control Point and Visitor Control Center will remain open throughout the project.
Henry Drive provides access to Fort Riley from I-70, Exit 301.
For updates on road construction at Fort Riley, visit home.army.mil/riley. Updates will also be posted on the Fort Riley Facebook and Twitter pages.
