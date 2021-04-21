Crews will begin the next phase of a highway realignment project on K-4 in Wabaunsee County south of the west junction with K-99 at mile marker 282, Thursday, April 22, according to the Kansas Department of Transportation.
Temporary signals will be set up and traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction with a reduced speed limit of 40 mph. Motorists should expect delays of up to ten minutes … and add extra time to their travel schedule. During this phase, the connecting tie-in between the new alignment and old will be constructed. Once the tie-ins are constructed, traffic will be moved to the new roadway.
Amino Bros. of Kansas City, Kansas, is the contractor on the $1.4 million project.
KDOT urges all motorists to be alert and obey the warning signs when approaching and driving through a highway work zone. To stay aware of all road construction projects across Kansas go to www.kandrive.org or call 5-1-1. Drive safely and always wear your seat belt.
